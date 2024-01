The Arkansas Newswrap is a weekly program hosted by news directors from KUAR in Little Rock, KUAF in Fayetteville, and KASU in Jonesboro discussing news from their regions of the state. This edition features stories on Arkansas joining the Summer Electronic Benefit Transfer, Code Red Emergency Preparedness, and a roundup of political headlines for the week.

The Arkansas Newswrap will run on KASU Friday evenings from 5:00-5:30 p.m.