2024 Juneteenth in Jonesboro

KASU
Published June 7, 2024 at 10:50 AM CDT
KLEK
KLEK is hosting the 7th annual Juneteenth in Jonesboro with events throughout June.

KLEK is hosting the 7th annual Juneteenth in Jonesboro with events throughout June. This year's theme is "Generational Jubilee."

Events include:

  • June 7th Community Church Service at Miller's Temple COGIC on 524 N. Church St starting at 6 p.m. until 9 p.m.
  • June 15th 3rd annual Juneteenth in Jonesboro Parade starting at E. Boone Watson Community Center 1005 Logan Ave. at 11 a.m. The parade route includes 502 S Patrick St, 112 W Washington Ave, 110 W Huntington Ave, 241 S Church St, 206 S Patrick St and 411 S Patrick St.
  • June 15th Community Fair at Parker Park Community Center 1506 N. Church St. from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m.
  • June 19th Proclamation Reading and Fireworks Show at University Heights Lions Park 502 1/2 N. Bridge St. 8:30 - 9:30 p.m.

More information can be found at klekfm.org/juneteenth/
