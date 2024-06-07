2024 Juneteenth in Jonesboro

KLEK is hosting the 7th annual Juneteenth in Jonesboro with events throughout June. This year's theme is "Generational Jubilee."

Events include:



June 7th Community Church Service at Miller's Temple COGIC on 524 N. Church St starting at 6 p.m. until 9 p.m.



June 15th 3rd annual Juneteenth in Jonesboro Parade starting at E. Boone Watson Community Center 1005 Logan Ave. at 11 a.m. The parade route includes 502 S Patrick St, 112 W Washington Ave, 110 W Huntington Ave, 241 S Church St, 206 S Patrick St and 411 S Patrick St.



June 15th Community Fair at Parker Park Community Center 1506 N. Church St. from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m.



June 19th Proclamation Reading and Fireworks Show at University Heights Lions Park 502 1/2 N. Bridge St. 8:30 - 9:30 p.m.

More information can be found at klekfm.org/juneteenth/