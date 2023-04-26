'What They Were Wearing' exhibit at the ASU Museum aims to destigmatize sexual assault victims

The ASU Museum, and the A-State sexual assault planning committee have partnered to host the “What They Were Wearing" exhibit. It features clothes of sexual assault victims to raise awareness and destigmatize sexual assault victims . KASU News Intern Cidney Davis spoke to Perdida Bush, the Title IX coordinator for A-State, about the exhibit. The exhibit will be on display at the ASU Museum through April 28.

1 of 6 — 20230426_122526.jpg These clothes and stories from sexual assault victims were shared through the Family Crisis Center for the exhibit "What They Were Wearing." The exhibit at the ASU Museum was apart of A-State Sexual Assault Awareness month and was created to help destigmatize the victims and tackle victim blaming. Brandon Tabor / KASU News