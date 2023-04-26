© 2023 KASU
Societal Issues
KASU News Graphic 300x225.png
Local and Regional Headlines
Here is where you can find news about Jonesboro, Craighead County, and Arkansas at large, as well as news for Missouri and Tennessee.

'What They Were Wearing' exhibit at the ASU Museum aims to destigmatize sexual assault victims

KASU | By Cidney Davis
Published April 26, 2023 at 3:22 PM CDT
These clothes and stories from sexual assault victims were shared through the Family Crisis Center for the exhibit "What They Were Wearing." The exhibit at the ASU Museum was apart of A-State Sexual Assault Awareness month and was created to help destigmatize the victims and tackle victim blaming.
Brandon Tabor
/
KASU News
These clothes and stories from sexual assault victims were shared through the Family Crisis Center for the exhibit "What They Were Wearing." The exhibit at the ASU Museum was apart of A-State Sexual Assault Awareness month and was created to help destigmatize the victims and tackle victim blaming.

The ASU Museum, and the A-State sexual assault planning committee have partnered to host the “What They Were Wearing" exhibit. It features clothes of sexual assault victims to raise awareness and destigmatize sexual assault victims .  KASU News Intern Cidney Davis spoke to Perdida Bush, the Title IX coordinator for A-State, about the exhibit. The exhibit will be on display at the ASU Museum through April 28.

1 of 6  — 20230426_122526.jpg
Brandon Tabor / KASU News
2 of 6  — 20230426_122509.jpg
Brandon Tabor / KASU News
3 of 6  — 20230426_122435.jpg
Brandon Tabor / KASU News
4 of 6  — 20230426_122541.jpg
Brandon Tabor / KASU News
5 of 6  — 20230426_122458.jpg
Brandon Tabor / KASU News
6 of 6  — 20230426_121951.jpg
Brandon Tabor / KASU News

Societal Issues KASU's Morning EditionStudent ProducedASU Museumsexual assault
Cidney Davis
