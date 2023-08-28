Gymnast Simone Biles wins a record 8th U.S. title a full decade after her first

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Simone Biles stuck the landing. She won her eighth U.S. gymnastics championship Sunday, a decade after winning her first. No American has ever won eight national titles. And at age 26, she's also the oldest woman to win the title. The dad joke version of this story would say that she's Biles ahead of the competition. So what's next? Biles told the AP she wants to keep her goals private. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

