Grant Hodges

Search Query
Show Search
Home
News
Special Coverage
Arkansas Legislative Session 2025
Local Weather & Emergencies
Live Special Coverage/NPR Newscasts
News by Region
Local & Regional News
NPR/National News
News by Topic
Agriculture
Business & Economy
Education and Community Culture
Health and Sports
Policy and Politics
Public Safety and Social Justice
Weather, Environment, & Infrastructure
Resources
Warming Shelters and Centers (ADEM)
About KASU News
VoterView Arkansas
Submit Story Ideas & Interview Requests to KASU News
Special Coverage
Arkansas Legislative Session 2025
Local Weather & Emergencies
Live Special Coverage/NPR Newscasts
News by Region
Local & Regional News
NPR/National News
News by Topic
Agriculture
Business & Economy
Education and Community Culture
Health and Sports
Policy and Politics
Public Safety and Social Justice
Weather, Environment, & Infrastructure
Resources
Warming Shelters and Centers (ADEM)
About KASU News
VoterView Arkansas
Submit Story Ideas & Interview Requests to KASU News
Shows & Podcasts
KASU Shows
6 Degrees of the Delta
The Arkansas Newswrap
Arkansas Roots
Blues Where You Least Expect It
Down Home Harmonies
In Performance at A-State
Morning Edition
Mr. Rogers' Rock Collection
Music From The Isles
Rhythm & Grooves
Something Blue
Talk Business & Politics
KASU Podcasts
KASU News
The Story of Arkansas Cities and Towns
What Am I Looking At?
Explore KASU
Schedule
All Shows
KASU Shows
6 Degrees of the Delta
The Arkansas Newswrap
Arkansas Roots
Blues Where You Least Expect It
Down Home Harmonies
In Performance at A-State
Morning Edition
Mr. Rogers' Rock Collection
Music From The Isles
Rhythm & Grooves
Something Blue
Talk Business & Politics
KASU Podcasts
KASU News
The Story of Arkansas Cities and Towns
What Am I Looking At?
Explore KASU
Schedule
All Shows
Events
KASU Community Calendar
Find Local Events
Submit Your Event
Submission Guidelines
Arkansas Tax Free Weekend
AR-DOT Aggie to Airport Connector Meeting
AR-DOT Pocahontas Bypass Meeting
AR-DOT Highway 140 Lepanto Bridge Meeting
NPR Tiny Desk
Tiny Desk Contest 2023
Arkansas Tiny Desk Contest Entries 2023
NPR Tiny Desk Concert Performances
KASU Community Calendar
Find Local Events
Submit Your Event
Submission Guidelines
Arkansas Tax Free Weekend
AR-DOT Aggie to Airport Connector Meeting
AR-DOT Pocahontas Bypass Meeting
AR-DOT Highway 140 Lepanto Bridge Meeting
NPR Tiny Desk
Tiny Desk Contest 2023
Arkansas Tiny Desk Contest Entries 2023
NPR Tiny Desk Concert Performances
Buy Tickets
Support & Donate
Become a Member
Student Membership
Donate Your Vehicle
Become a Member
Student Membership
Donate Your Vehicle
About KASU
About KASU Public Radio
General Station News
About KASU News
Contact
Staff
Smart Speakers
About KASU Public Radio
General Station News
About KASU News
Contact
Staff
Smart Speakers
© 2025 KASU
Menu
Your Connection to Music, News, Arts and Views for Over 65 Years
Show Search
Search Query
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On Air
Now Playing
KASU
All Streams
Home
News
Special Coverage
Arkansas Legislative Session 2025
Local Weather & Emergencies
Live Special Coverage/NPR Newscasts
News by Region
Local & Regional News
NPR/National News
News by Topic
Agriculture
Business & Economy
Education and Community Culture
Health and Sports
Policy and Politics
Public Safety and Social Justice
Weather, Environment, & Infrastructure
Resources
Warming Shelters and Centers (ADEM)
About KASU News
VoterView Arkansas
Submit Story Ideas & Interview Requests to KASU News
Special Coverage
Arkansas Legislative Session 2025
Local Weather & Emergencies
Live Special Coverage/NPR Newscasts
News by Region
Local & Regional News
NPR/National News
News by Topic
Agriculture
Business & Economy
Education and Community Culture
Health and Sports
Policy and Politics
Public Safety and Social Justice
Weather, Environment, & Infrastructure
Resources
Warming Shelters and Centers (ADEM)
About KASU News
VoterView Arkansas
Submit Story Ideas & Interview Requests to KASU News
Shows & Podcasts
KASU Shows
6 Degrees of the Delta
The Arkansas Newswrap
Arkansas Roots
Blues Where You Least Expect It
Down Home Harmonies
In Performance at A-State
Morning Edition
Mr. Rogers' Rock Collection
Music From The Isles
Rhythm & Grooves
Something Blue
Talk Business & Politics
KASU Podcasts
KASU News
The Story of Arkansas Cities and Towns
What Am I Looking At?
Explore KASU
Schedule
All Shows
KASU Shows
6 Degrees of the Delta
The Arkansas Newswrap
Arkansas Roots
Blues Where You Least Expect It
Down Home Harmonies
In Performance at A-State
Morning Edition
Mr. Rogers' Rock Collection
Music From The Isles
Rhythm & Grooves
Something Blue
Talk Business & Politics
KASU Podcasts
KASU News
The Story of Arkansas Cities and Towns
What Am I Looking At?
Explore KASU
Schedule
All Shows
Events
KASU Community Calendar
Find Local Events
Submit Your Event
Submission Guidelines
Arkansas Tax Free Weekend
AR-DOT Aggie to Airport Connector Meeting
AR-DOT Pocahontas Bypass Meeting
AR-DOT Highway 140 Lepanto Bridge Meeting
NPR Tiny Desk
Tiny Desk Contest 2023
Arkansas Tiny Desk Contest Entries 2023
NPR Tiny Desk Concert Performances
KASU Community Calendar
Find Local Events
Submit Your Event
Submission Guidelines
Arkansas Tax Free Weekend
AR-DOT Aggie to Airport Connector Meeting
AR-DOT Pocahontas Bypass Meeting
AR-DOT Highway 140 Lepanto Bridge Meeting
NPR Tiny Desk
Tiny Desk Contest 2023
Arkansas Tiny Desk Contest Entries 2023
NPR Tiny Desk Concert Performances
Buy Tickets
Support & Donate
Become a Member
Student Membership
Donate Your Vehicle
Become a Member
Student Membership
Donate Your Vehicle
About KASU
About KASU Public Radio
General Station News
About KASU News
Contact
Staff
Smart Speakers
About KASU Public Radio
General Station News
About KASU News
Contact
Staff
Smart Speakers
Grant Hodges
Policy and Politics
Former Arkansas lawmaker appointed to state prison board despite opposition
Tess Vrbin
Sen. Bryan King, R-Green Forest, said he opposed former Rep. Grant Hodges’ employment at a lobbying firm.