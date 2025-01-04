© 2025 KASU
Travelin' Arkansas with Kim Williams

Credit Pixabay
Devil's Den State Park in Washington County State Park
Are you looking for an adventure?  Every week on KASU's Arkansas Roots, Host Mark Smith and Arkansas Parks & Tourism Travel Writer Kim Williams talk about all of the latest events and attractions taking place around the Natural State.  

Don't sit in this weekend.  Go out and explore everything Arkansas has to offer and let Mark and Kim be your guides.  

You can catch them weekly at noon on Fridays during Arkansas Roots only on KASU 91.9 FM and streaming live on this website!

Stay up-to-date on all of the events taking place around Arkansas year round by visiting Arkansas.com/events.



