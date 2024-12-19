Biden administration approves California plans to ban sale of gas-only vehicles

A MARTÍNEZ, BYLINE: The Biden administration has approved California's plan to require all new cars, trucks and SUVs sold in the state in 2035 to be zero-emission vehicles. Now, what happens if other states want to model themselves after California, and will the incoming Trump administration challenge all this? Climate reporter Laura Klivans from KQED has been covering this. So, Laura, the EPA, the Environmental Protection Agency granted this approval to California yesterday. What does this mean?

LAURA KLIVANS, BYLINE: Well, the plan covers new vehicle sales only, and that includes passenger cars, trucks and SUVs. They would need to be either battery-electric, plug-in hybrid or fuel-cell-electric by 2035. And you can still own gas cars and buy and sell them. You just can't buy new gas cars.

MARTÍNEZ: Yeah. Now, California has had this plan in the works for a long time. They've had long-term goals on this. But, Laura, why does California even get to do this?

KLIVANS: California has had this special authority, a waiver from the EPA to set stricter emissions regulations than the federal government for decades. This goes back to 1970 because the state has serious and unique air pollution issues. And while other states cannot create their own rules, they can adopt California's. Eleven other states have done this, including Washington, Colorado, New York, plus Washington, D.C. So the EPA's approval means all of those states can go ahead with setting bans on new sales of gas-powered cars.

MARTÍNEZ: Now, how big of a chunk of the pie are emissions from cars, from vehicles?

KLIVANS: Well, transportation makes up the largest single sector for global warming emissions in the United States and California. And within that, passenger vehicles contribute the most. So following this regulation cuts down on air pollution that harms human health and on gases that warm the planet.

MARTÍNEZ: So, Laura, what have the reactions to the EPA's move been this week?

KLIVANS: There are a lot of them. Generally speaking, the oil and gas industry does not like it. I reached out to several different oil and gas industry groups but didn't hear back in time. The American Petroleum Institute is already urging the incoming Trump administration to revoke the waiver. In a press release, they called California's energy policies extreme, saying they've already raised costs and limited choices. On the other hand, Michael Wara - he directs the Climate and Energy Policy Program at Stanford University - says a variety of automakers actually back the waivers in part for consistency and planning and also so they can compete.

MICHAEL WARA: And there's a good reason for them supporting the waivers. That is that if they don't transition to electric vehicles by 2035, there won't be a U.S. auto industry.

KLIVANS: Instead, Wara says countries like China that have hugely invested in EVs will dominate the global market.

MARTÍNEZ: So what about the people, Laura? I mean, do people want EVs and plug-in hybrids?

KLIVANS: Well, for example, 25% of new car sales in California are electric or plug-in hybrid. And while some states are close to these numbers, California sales are higher than other states that have signed on to the 2035 benchmark. A survey from the Pew Research Center in June showed that 3 in 10 Americans would seriously consider buying an EV, which is a decrease from the year before. But a lot of the market demand comes down to costs of these cars and charging infrastructure, and both are improving.

MARTÍNEZ: Yeah. I got to admit I'd consider it more if I could charge it any time I wanted to, anywhere I wanted to. Now, President-elect Trump has said that he will terminate the regulation. So, Laura, what happens come January 20 when he's inaugurated?

KLIVANS: The Trump administration will likely revoke the waiver, and then it will get caught up in court. Meanwhile, experts say the EV transition is already well underway regardless. It's just a matter of time and whether U.S. automakers want to be part of it.

MARTÍNEZ: That's Laura Klivans with KQED. Laura, thanks.

KLIVANS: Thank you.

