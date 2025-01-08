© 2025 KASU
Local Winter Weather Closures

KASU | By KASU Newsroom
Published January 8, 2025 at 7:53 PM CST
Updated January 10, 2025 at 8:50 AM CST
A vector style image of a man plowing his car out of the snow.
DALL-E (AI Generated)
A vector style image of a man plowing his car out of the snow.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Northeast Arkansas, leading to closures. The warning will be in effect from noon on Thursday until 6 p.m. on Friday.

Closings

Rescheduled Events

  • The City of Jonesboro's neighborhood clean-up at Llamados Por El Rey: 3307 Race St. Jonesboro, originally scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 11 has been rescheduled to Saturday, Jan. 18.
  • Jonesboro High School home basketball games will start at 3:30 p.m. Thursday with the Girls Varsity team. The Boys Varsity team game will follow. Other Jonesboro Public School basketball games getting played today include Annie Camp vs. Paragould, Jonesboro vs. Bryant, and MacArthur vs. Valley View. All games are home and start at 5 p.m. JHS wrestling will also start at 5 p.m. at home.
  • Jonesboro Sanitation Routes are running behind the Adjusted Sanitation Schedule. Pick-up on Thursday will include the rest of Wednesday's pick-up.
  • Nettleton Public Schools announced that the Senior High Basketball Games against Searcy Friday has been postponed to a later date. 7th Grade Girls, 8th Grade Boys, Jr. High Girls, and Jr. High Boys games scheduled Thursday have all be postponed to a later date.
  • Westside Consolidated Basketball games scheduled for Friday have been moved up to Thursday starting at 4 p.m.
  • The Buffalo Island Central High School girls basketball game against Southside on Thursday has been postponed to Tuesday, February 11. The Friday boys game against Manila on Friday will be played on Thursday. The Junior boys will play at 5 p.m., followed by the Senior Boys.
  • The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission announced that the Umarex Big Squirrel Challenge has been postponed to February 7-8.
  • Brookland Public Schools' basketball games for Jr. High on Thursday have been canceled. Sr. High Games have been moved to an earlier start time. Sr. High girls will start at 4 p.m. and Sr. High boys at 5:30 p.m.
  • Buffalo Island Central High School announced that the Kell Classic semifinal game has been postponed to Wed., January 15.
  • The Poinsett-Craighead County Rice-Soybean Production meeting will be virtual only, starting at 9 a.m. on Friday. The link to the meeting is available here.
  • The City of Newport will not have trash pickup on Friday on Residential and Commercial garbage routes.

Send us your closures and postponements. Email pr@kasu.org or leave a message on our news tip line at 870-680-8300.
Tags
Weather, Environment, & Infrastructure Winter WeatherSchool closings