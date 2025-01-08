Here is where you can find news about Jonesboro, Craighead County, and Arkansas at large, as well as news for Missouri and Tennessee.[ Read our Mission Statement ]
Local Winter Weather Closures
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Northeast Arkansas, leading to closures. The warning will be in effect from noon on Thursday until 6 p.m. on Friday.
Closings
- Batesville School District will have an Early Dismissal on Thursday at 01:30 p.m. Schools in the district will also be closed on Friday. All after-school activities are canceled.
- Per the office of Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders: State office buildings, except for critical operations, will be closed on Thursday and Friday. State employees are encouraged to telework if possible. Agencies may implement liberal leave policies for employees who are not able to telework.
- Arkansas State University will close early on Thursday at 4 p.m. The university will be closed all Friday. Campus Facility hours will be adjusted. The Acansa Dining Hall will be open 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Howl’s Grill & Starbucks hours are 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Dean B. Ellis Library will be closed and reopen on Sunday, Jan. 12, from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. The Reng Student Union will be open for on-campus students from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The Red WOLF Center will be closed.
The A-State Bookstore will be open Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday/Sunday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Marked Tree School District will be closed on Friday. The district will not have an early dismissal on Thursday.
- Brookland Public Schools will be closed on Friday.
- ASU Mid-South will be closed Friday and shifting to remote work.
- The Wynne Progress reports that the Cross County and Wynne School Districts will be close Friday.
- Nettleton Public Schools have canceled all classes, as well as Camp Raider for Friday.
- Arkansas Northeastern College is closed Friday.
- Jonesboro Public Schools are closed Friday.
- Bay School District is closed Friday. Saturday School for high school has also been canceled.
- Valley View Public Schools are closed Friday.
- Brookland Public Schools are closed Friday.
- The Craighead County-Jonesboro Public Library has canceled Zumba class Thursday. The Intro to Cricut Design Space Workshop has also been canceled for Friday. All branches of the library, including the Jonesboro branch, will be closed Friday.
- Crowley's Ridge College academic and business offices will be closed Friday.
- Williams Baptist University will be closed on Friday. The cafeteria will operate on a modified schedule serving brunch from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and dinner from 4:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The dining hall will be open between brunch and dinner with coffee and hot chocolate available.
- The University of Arkansas Community College at Batesville is closed on Friday.
- The Lyon College campus will be closed on Friday. Information about dining services will be emailed to students.
- Black River Technical College campuses are closed Friday.
- East Arkansas Community College will be closed on Friday. Faculty and Staff will be working remotely.
- Westside Consolidated School District is closed on Friday.
- The City of Piggot offices including the Community Centers will be closed on Friday. Customers will receive an extra day of grace for their current utilities bill.
- All Lawrence County Government Offices will be closed on Friday.
- The City of Jonesboro's Municipal offices will be closed on Friday.
- All Craighead County courthouses and offices are closed on Friday. Essential services will remain operational, including the Road Department, Sheriff's Department, and Detention Center.
- The Mississippi County Courthouse is closed Friday. Officials are asking for residents to stay home if possible.
- The Poinsett County Offices will be closed Friday.
- All Harrisburg City Offices will be closed on Friday.
Rescheduled Events
- The City of Jonesboro's neighborhood clean-up at Llamados Por El Rey: 3307 Race St. Jonesboro, originally scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 11 has been rescheduled to Saturday, Jan. 18.
- Jonesboro High School home basketball games will start at 3:30 p.m. Thursday with the Girls Varsity team. The Boys Varsity team game will follow. Other Jonesboro Public School basketball games getting played today include Annie Camp vs. Paragould, Jonesboro vs. Bryant, and MacArthur vs. Valley View. All games are home and start at 5 p.m. JHS wrestling will also start at 5 p.m. at home.
- Jonesboro Sanitation Routes are running behind the Adjusted Sanitation Schedule. Pick-up on Thursday will include the rest of Wednesday's pick-up.
- Nettleton Public Schools announced that the Senior High Basketball Games against Searcy Friday has been postponed to a later date. 7th Grade Girls, 8th Grade Boys, Jr. High Girls, and Jr. High Boys games scheduled Thursday have all be postponed to a later date.
- Westside Consolidated Basketball games scheduled for Friday have been moved up to Thursday starting at 4 p.m.
- The Buffalo Island Central High School girls basketball game against Southside on Thursday has been postponed to Tuesday, February 11. The Friday boys game against Manila on Friday will be played on Thursday. The Junior boys will play at 5 p.m., followed by the Senior Boys.
- The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission announced that the Umarex Big Squirrel Challenge has been postponed to February 7-8.
- Brookland Public Schools' basketball games for Jr. High on Thursday have been canceled. Sr. High Games have been moved to an earlier start time. Sr. High girls will start at 4 p.m. and Sr. High boys at 5:30 p.m.
- Buffalo Island Central High School announced that the Kell Classic semifinal game has been postponed to Wed., January 15.
- The Poinsett-Craighead County Rice-Soybean Production meeting will be virtual only, starting at 9 a.m. on Friday. The link to the meeting is available here.
- The City of Newport will not have trash pickup on Friday on Residential and Commercial garbage routes.
Send us your closures and postponements. Email pr@kasu.org or leave a message on our news tip line at 870-680-8300.