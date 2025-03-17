Paragould and Cave City Recovering After Weekend Tornadoes

Officials in northern Arkansas are assessing damage and continuing recovery efforts after severe storms and tornadoes moved through the region over the weekend.

Paragould Mayor Josh Agee announced that the storm destroyed seven of the city's 16 outdoor warning sirens. In a video statement posted to Facebook, Agee said the city had purchased and installed three new sirens last fall and is aware of the current issues.

"We have crews out looking at those, inspecting them, making an inventory of the parts they need," Agee said. "We're going to try our best to get those replaced. Bear with us for that."

In addition to the damaged sirens, Paragould had implemented a curfew following the storm. Agee lifted the curfew as of 6 a.m. Monday.

The National Weather Service has confirmed that an EF-2 tornado damaged Paragould, particularly the Club View Estates and The Enclave communities near Pruitts Chapel Road. Four people were reported injured.

Further west, an EF-3 tornado hit Cave City, which resulted in three fatalities. On Saturday, Governor Sarah Sanders declared a state of emergency, deploying the Arkansas National Guard and State Police to assist in recovery efforts.

"You know, some of the biggest things are just clearing the debris, making sure people can move around, power, and shelter," Sanders said in a statement. "Those will be the big things—food and resources that we'll be focused on over the course of the next several hours and days."

Sanders added that the state would handle necessary paperwork later but encouraged those affected to document damages. The Governor's office has allocated $250,000 to the Arkansas Division of Emergency Management to assist with cleanup efforts.

Cave City officials announced that a community information and resource meeting will be held Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. in the Cave City Middle School cafeteria. The Red Cross has set up a relief station at Cave City First Assembly Church on North Main Street.

Additional volunteer and community resources are available on the KASU News and Cave City Facebook pages. In Jonesboro, U-Haul is offering 30 days of free storage for those impacted by the storms. More information is available by calling (501) 569-5010.

Member station Little Rock Public Radio contributed to this report.