Cave City Mayor says recovery continues after EF-3 tornado

Recovery efforts continue in Cave City following an EF-3 tornado that struck the north-central Arkansas community on March 14. The storm, with estimated winds of 165 miles per hour, was part of a larger tornado outbreak that spawned at least 15 tornadoes across the state, according to the National Weather Service in Little Rock.

Cave City Mayor Jonas Anderson described the tornado's impact as severe, stating that it “basically cut [the town] in half.” Anderson said approximately 50 homes and around 20 businesses were damaged or destroyed. He said several businesses have temporarily closed, although some have been able to relocate within the city.

State officials, including Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Lieutenant Governor Leslie Rutledge, and Attorney General Tim Griffin, visited the area shortly after the tornado. Mayor Anderson said the city has remained in regular contact with the governor’s office since the visit.

“The response from the state has been absolutely incredible,” Anderson said.

In the immediate aftermath of the storm, Anderson said debris and downed power lines made roads impassable, and emergency personnel had to walk to the fire department to establish a command center. Despite these conditions, Anderson said city infrastructure, such as water and sewer systems, remained functional. Electric service, which required the replacement of more than 200 utility poles, was restored across the city within 72 hours.

A couple of days following the storm, the city held a public information meeting to connect residents with resources, including assistance from utility providers, state workforce agencies, and real estate professionals. Anderson said roughly 250 people attended.

Mayor Anderson said efforts are underway to clear debris across the city. The Arkansas Department of Transportation and state correctional crews are among those assisting with cleanup. Anderson credited local and state workers and volunteers from surrounding states for the rapid progress.

City officials are also warning residents to remain vigilant for potential scams or thefts in the wake of the disaster. Anderson said that while incidents have been minimal so far, law enforcement remains active in preventing unauthorized removal of property.

The city is planning both short-term and long-term recovery efforts. These include continuing debris removal and restoring affected infrastructure and housing. Mayor Anderson also confirmed that Cave City's annual Watermelon Festival, held at the end of July, will proceed as planned.

Reflecting on the past week, Anderson said the response from local residents and outside volunteers has been encouraging.

“People have come together and locked arms,” he said. “This is really terrible, but we’re going to get through it.”

For information about volunteering, donating, or receiving assistance, residents can visit cavecity.us or follow Cave City’s official Facebook page.