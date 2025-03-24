© 2025 KASU
Local & Regional Headlines
Here is where you can find news about Jonesboro, Craighead County, and Arkansas at large, as well as news for Missouri and Tennessee.

U.S Sen. Boozman, fellow lawmakers meet with head of EPA about wetland regulations

KUAR | By Ronak Patel,
Little Rock Public Radio
Published March 24, 2025 at 9:17 AM CDT
The Environmental Protection Agency headquarters in Washington, D.C.
Stefani Reynolds
AFP via Getty Images
The Environmental Protection Agency headquarters in Washington, D.C.

U.S Sen. John Boozman, R-Arkansas, along with other lawmakers, joined Lee Zeldin, administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), in a meeting about how the agency will issue regulations regarding wetlands.

Wetlands are areas where water covers the soil that are subject to regulations by the EPA. In the Sackett case in 2023, the U.S Supreme Court ordered the EPA to write new regulations to define wetlands. In an interview with the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Boozman said the EPA, in previous years, has been too broad with defining a wetland.

"The Constitution is very clear that the federal government has jurisdiction over navigable waters," Boozman told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. "Through the years, we have a situation where that navigable water has turned into almost any body of water at present."

Proponents of the Sackett decision argue that less bodies of water will be protected by the Clean Water Act. In a study by the Environmental Law Institute, the institute found that 24 states rely entirely on the Clean Water Act to regulate pollution of its waterways. Arkansas is one of the 24 states in that category.

Boozman said farmers have approached him about the confusion surrounding the lack of clarity on what the EPA defines as a wetland.

