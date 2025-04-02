Local closures and storm shelters

The National Weather Service in Memphis is expecting severe thunderstorms starting Wednesday evening. These thunderstorms can produce damaging winds, heavy rain with the potential for flash flooding, large hail, and quick spin-up tornadoes.

Forecasters expect an excessive amount of rain in the Mid-South and Upper Delta. Residents living near waterways and campers are encouraged to stay alert, as rivers and streams can rise quickly and unexpectedly.

KASU New has compiled a list of closures, early dismissals, and shelters in the area, which will continue to be updated.

Closures:



Craighead County Courthouse offices will close at 3 pm.

Greene County Courthouse will close at 3pm.

St. Bernards Urgent Care locations will close at 4 pm.

Early Dismissals for April 2:



Shelters:

Bay:



Bay School District Safe Room, 700 School Street. Opens during a tornado warning. No pets are allowed.

Black Oak:



Black Oak Safe Room, 206 South Main Street.

City Park, 204 S. Main St. No pets allowed.

Blytheville:



Brookland:



Brookland Safe Room, 407 South Holman St. No pets allowed.

Lake City:



602 Catfish Drive, Across from Riverside High School. No pets are allowed.

Monette:



City Park, 602 Virginia Ave. No pets are allowed.

Masonic Lodge, 307 N. Edmonds Ave. No pets are allowed.

Monette Safe Room, 119 North Edmonds.

Fire Department, 112 N. Edmonds Ave. No pets are allowed.

Senior Center 504 S. Williams St. No pets are allowed.

Paragould:



Arkansas Methodist Medical Center, 900 W. Kingshighway, is open during a tornado warning. However, pets are not allowed.

Greater Vision Church, 529 E. Court St., opens during a tornado warning; no pets are allowed.

Jonesboro:

