Local & Regional Headlines
Here is where you can find news about Jonesboro, Craighead County, and Arkansas at large, as well as news for Missouri and Tennessee.

Local closures and storm shelters

KASU | By KASU Newsroom
Published April 2, 2025 at 2:09 PM CDT
Updated April 2, 2025 at 2:50 PM CDT

The National Weather Service in Memphis is expecting severe thunderstorms starting Wednesday evening. These thunderstorms can produce damaging winds, heavy rain with the potential for flash flooding, large hail, and quick spin-up tornadoes.

Forecasters expect an excessive amount of rain in the Mid-South and Upper Delta. Residents living near waterways and campers are encouraged to stay alert, as rivers and streams can rise quickly and unexpectedly.

KASU New has compiled a list of closures, early dismissals, and shelters in the area, which will continue to be updated.

Closures:

Early Dismissals for April 2: 

Shelters: 

Bay:

Black Oak:

  • Black Oak Safe Room, 206 South Main Street.
  • City Park, 204 S. Main St. No pets allowed. 

Blytheville:

Brookland:

  • Brookland Safe Room, 407 South Holman St. No pets allowed. 

Lake City:

  • 602 Catfish Drive, Across from Riverside High School. No pets are allowed. 

Monette:

  • City Park, 602 Virginia Ave. No pets are allowed. 
  • Masonic Lodge, 307 N. Edmonds Ave. No pets are allowed.
  • Monette Safe Room, 119 North Edmonds.  
  • Fire Department, 112 N. Edmonds Ave. No pets are allowed. 
  • Senior Center 504 S. Williams St. No pets are allowed. 

Paragould:

  • Arkansas Methodist Medical Center, 900 W. Kingshighway, is open during a tornado warning. However, pets are not allowed. 
  • Greater Vision Church, 529 E. Court St., opens during a tornado warning; no pets are allowed. 

Jonesboro:
Weather, Environment, & Infrastructure
