Here is where you can find news about Jonesboro, Craighead County, and Arkansas at large, as well as news for Missouri and Tennessee.
Local closures and storm shelters
The National Weather Service in Memphis is expecting severe thunderstorms starting Wednesday evening. These thunderstorms can produce damaging winds, heavy rain with the potential for flash flooding, large hail, and quick spin-up tornadoes.
Forecasters expect an excessive amount of rain in the Mid-South and Upper Delta. Residents living near waterways and campers are encouraged to stay alert, as rivers and streams can rise quickly and unexpectedly.
KASU New has compiled a list of closures, early dismissals, and shelters in the area, which will continue to be updated.
Closures:
- Craighead County Courthouse offices will close at 3 pm.
- Greene County Courthouse will close at 3pm.
- St. Bernards Urgent Care locations will close at 4 pm.
Early Dismissals for April 2:
- Arkansas State University Jonesboro closes at 1 pm.
- ASU Newport/Marked Tree/Jonesboro closes at Noon.
- Bay School District closes at 2 pm.
- Brookland Public Schools close at 1 pm.
- Black River Technical College Paragould and Pocahontas close at 2 pm.
- Buffalo Island Central School District closes at 2 pm.
- Campbell R-2 School District closes at 12:30 pm.
- Cave City closes at 1 pm.
- Cedar Ridge closes at 1:45 pm.
- Crowley's Ridge Academy closes at 2:30 pm.
- Greene County Tech School District closes at 1 pm.
- Harrisburg School District closes at Noon.
- Imboden Charter School District closes at 1:30 pm.
- Jackson County School District closes at 1 pm.
- Jonesboro School District closes 1 hour early.
- Marked Tree School District closes early.
- Marmaduke School District closes at 2 pm.
- Maynard School District closes at 1 pm.
- Nettleton School District closed 1 hour early.
- Newport School District closes 1 hour early.
- NYITCOM at Arkansas State closes at 3 pm.
- Paragould School District is closing 2 hours early.
- Pocahontas School District closes at 2:30 pm.
- Trumann School District closes early.
- Valley View School District closes at 1:30 pm.
- Walnut Ridge School District closes at 1:30 pm.
- Westside School District closes at 1 pm.
- Wynne School District closes at 2 pm. Car riders begin dismissal at 1:45 pm.
Shelters:
Bay:
- Bay School District Safe Room, 700 School Street. Opens during a tornado warning. No pets are allowed.
Black Oak:
- Black Oak Safe Room, 206 South Main Street.
- City Park, 204 S. Main St. No pets allowed.
Blytheville:
- The Ritz Civic Center, 306 W Main.
- Blytheville School District Girls Gym, the corner of 7th and Chickasaw.
Brookland:
- Brookland Safe Room, 407 South Holman St. No pets allowed.
Lake City:
- 602 Catfish Drive, Across from Riverside High School. No pets are allowed.
Monette:
- City Park, 602 Virginia Ave. No pets are allowed.
- Masonic Lodge, 307 N. Edmonds Ave. No pets are allowed.
- Monette Safe Room, 119 North Edmonds.
- Fire Department, 112 N. Edmonds Ave. No pets are allowed.
- Senior Center 504 S. Williams St. No pets are allowed.
Paragould:
- Arkansas Methodist Medical Center, 900 W. Kingshighway, is open during a tornado warning. However, pets are not allowed.
- Greater Vision Church, 529 E. Court St., opens during a tornado warning; no pets are allowed.
Jonesboro:
- Craighead County Courthouse Annex, 511 Union St., opens during a tornado watch. No pets are allowed.
- Douglas MacArthur Junior High Safe Room, 1615 Wilkins Avenue.
- Fox Meadow Elementary School is located at 2305 Fox Meadow Lane. It opens to the public once all students are dismissed and a warning is issued. Pets are not allowed.
- STEAM Elementary, 2305 Vera St., opens to the public once all students are dismissed and a warning is issued. Pets are not allowed.
- University Heights Elementary, 300 Heights Elementary. It opens to the public once all students are dismissed and a warning is issued. No pets are allowed.
- Westside Middle School, 1800 Highway 91 West. No pets are allowed.
- Westside High School, 1630 Highway 91 West. No pets are allowed.
- Valley View Tunnel opens at 3 pm. To enter, go through the Junior High entrance located under the awning on the east side of the building.
- Arkansas State University's Reng Student Union. Open during a tornado watch. Pet friendly.