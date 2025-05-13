Here is where you can find news about Jonesboro, Craighead County, and Arkansas at large, as well as news for Missouri and Tennessee.
Photo Gallery: The City of Jonesboro reopens Main Street
Rebecca Robinson / KASU News
Where the former Citizens Bank Building used to stand.
Rebecca Robinson / KASU News
Jonesboro Mayor Harold Copenhaver speaking to a crowd on Main Street before a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Rebecca Robinson / KASU News
Ribbon Cutting to celebrate the reopening of Main Street in Downtown Jonesboro.
Rebecca Robinson / KASU News
Rebecca Robinson / KASU News
The City of Jonesboro held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, May 13, to celebrate the reopening of Main Street.
Portions of Main Street have been shut down since Sept. 25, when a bulge was noticed on the side of the Former Citizens Bank Building. Demolition of the building officially began in March.
"It's been more than two decades of attempts to make this important and valuable intersection a viable and profitable and safe getaway to our downtown district, and that change has finally come," Mayor Harold Copenhaver said at the ceremony.