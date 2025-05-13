Photo Gallery: The City of Jonesboro reopens Main Street

The City of Jonesboro held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, May 13, to celebrate the reopening of Main Street.

Portions of Main Street have been shut down since Sept. 25, when a bulge was noticed on the side of the Former Citizens Bank Building. Demolition of the building officially began in March.

"It's been more than two decades of attempts to make this important and valuable intersection a viable and profitable and safe getaway to our downtown district, and that change has finally come," Mayor Harold Copenhaver said at the ceremony.