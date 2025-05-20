Federal Disaster Aid Available to Storm Victims in Northeast Arkansas

Residents and business owners in Northeast Arkansas impacted by severe storms in March now have several options for federal disaster assistance.

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) have opened disaster recovery centers in 8 counties across Arkansas. The following locations in Northeast Arkansas include:



Cushman Volunteer Fire Department : 50 Park St., Cushman, AR 72526

Mon.-Fri. 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

: 50 Park St., Cushman, AR 72526 Black River Technical College, Academic Complex Building, Room AC 100 : 1410 Highway 304 East, Pocahontas, AR 72455

Mon.-Fri. 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

: 1410 Highway 304 East, Pocahontas, AR 72455 City Hall Conference Room in Cave City : 201 S. Main St., Cave City, AR 72521

Mon.-Fri. 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Sat. 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

: 201 S. Main St., Cave City, AR 72521 Greene County Courthouse, Room 108 in Paragould : 320 W. Court St., Paragould, AR 72450

Tue.-Fri. 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

: 320 W. Court St., Paragould, AR 72450 ASU-Newport Center for Fine Arts : 7648 Victory Blvd., Newport, AR 72112

Wed.-Fri. 8 a.m.-6 p.m. (FEMA assistance only)

: 7648 Victory Blvd., Newport, AR 72112

Additional offices are in Leola (Hot Spring County), Fifty-Six (Stone County), and Melbourne (Izard County). The locations and office hours can be found here. Each center provides face-to-face support to individuals seeking help with disaster loans, recovery programs, and other federal assistance options.

The SBA is offering low-interest loans to homeowners, renters, businesses, and nonprofit organizations to help repair or replace damaged property. FEMA is also providing aid that may include temporary housing, home repairs, and other disaster-related needs.

The deadline to apply for both FEMA and SBA disaster assistance is July 14, 2025.

For more information:



Visit sba.gov/disaster for SBA assistance

Visit fema.gov for FEMA aid and center hours

The assistance follows the federal disaster declaration issued in response to the storms that struck Arkansas on March 14–15, which caused widespread damage across several counties.

