How some of the tiniest ocean organisms could lend a solution to climate change
Phytoplankton are tiny ocean organisms that naturally sequester carbon, like plants on land. That’s made them an intriguing target as a climate solution.
Here & Now‘s Sarah McCammon speaks to Matt Simon, senior staff writer at Grist, about how researchers are tapping into the potential of the microscopic organisms in a unique way to address climate change.
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
Copyright 2025 WBUR