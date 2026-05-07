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Dirty nickel: The cost of mining in Indonesia

NPR | By Katerina Barton,
Claire HarbageConnie Hanzhang Jin
Published May 7, 2026 at 4:00 AM CDT
A man fishes next to shipping equipment in Indonesia's Morowali Industrial Park in December 2025.
Claire Harbage
/
NPR
A man fishes next to shipping equipment in Indonesia's Morowali Industrial Park in December 2025.

Across six locations in Indonesia, NPR spoke with locals about how nickel mining is changing the land and daily life. It's brought jobs, but also concerns about environmental damage and public health.

Learn more in this visual narrative »

More stories in this series:

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Weather, Environment, & Infrastructure NPR News
Katerina Barton
Claire Harbage
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Connie Hanzhang Jin
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