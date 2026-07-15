How outdoor workers are being protected against the extreme heat this summer

New York City has launched a city-wide initiative to protect outdoor workers from extreme heat. But components of the plan, including a messaging campaign about heat risk and a review of safety requirements, aren’t due until next year. So how are workers protecting themselves from heat illness now?

Here & Now’s Scott Tong and Grist’s Frida Garza discuss how the city is mobilizing to protect outdoor workers and the heat risk they’re facing.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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