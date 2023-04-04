© 2023 KASU
American Red Cross helps Wynne tornado victims prepare for another round of severe weather

KASU | By Brandon Tabor
Published April 4, 2023 at 10:19 AM CDT
Wynne Tornado
1 of 31  — Wynne Tornado Pics/20230401_111141.jpg
These are pictures captured on Saturday, Apr. 1 of the tornado's aftermath in Wynne.
Brandon Tabor / KASU News
The American Red Cross helping the residents of Wynne pick up the pieces after the deadly March 31 multistate tornado outbreak. But, the organization is helping residents brace for yet another potentially dangerous storm system days away.

Days after the storm, Joe Zydlo with the Red Cross office that covers Arkansas and Missouri. He was stationed in Wynne helping with recovery efforts.

The Office of Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders has also launched a new website with resources for victims of the tornado. The office says the website is called helparkansas.com and it includes information on federal, state, local, and charitable resources for victims.

Helparkansas.com also offers volunteer and charity opportunities for anyone who wants to help. A link to donate to the American Red Cross and other charities is listed on the site.

