Here is where you can find news about Jonesboro, Craighead County, and Arkansas at large, as well as news for Missouri and Tennessee.

FEMA approves over 1,200 Wynne residents for Personal Disaster Assistance after tornado

KASU | By KASU Newsroom
Published April 21, 2023 at 2:39 PM CDT
Wynne Tornado
Brandon Tabor
/
KASU News
These are pictures captured on Saturday, Apr. 1 of the tornado's aftermath in Wynne.

More than 1,200 residents in Wynne, Arkansas, affected by the recent tornado have been approved for personal disaster assistance by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). According to a report by The Jonesboro Sun, FEMA has allocated $1.5 million for assistance in the area.

FEMA is encouraging affected residents to apply for assistance at the disaster assistance office located near the Walmart in Wynne. The office also provides access to other organizations, including the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), which can offer additional assistance to homeowners beyond the initial aid approved by FEMA.

The funds provided by the SBA can be used for home repairs and to replace personal property. The deadline to apply for physical damage assistance is June 1, so residents are urged to apply as soon as possible.

The tornado that hit Wynne on March 31 caused significant damage to homes and businesses in the area. The approval of personal disaster assistance by FEMA will provide much-needed support to residents as they work to recover from the disaster.

