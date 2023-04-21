Multi-Agency Resource Centers offer vital support to March tornado victims in Arkansas

Non-profit organizations are coming together to provide essential services and support to those affected by the March tornado in Arkansas.

Multi-Agency Resource Centers (MARCs) have been established in several areas hit by the disaster, offering resources such as mental health support, financial assistance, and other critical aid, according to the Arkansas Democat-Gazette. The centers are staffed by representatives from various organizations, including the American Red Cross, Salvation Army, Southern Baptist Disaster Relief, and Arkansas Food Bank.

According to the American Red Cross of Arkansas, MARCs will operate from Friday to Tuesday at several locations in the affected areas. Two of the centers are located in Wynne, specifically at the Union Valley Baptist Church and the First Assembly of God.

These centers will provide a range of vital services to residents impacted by the tornado, including counseling and support services, financial assistance, and access to food and other basic needs. Those seeking more information about the centers and their services can contact the American Red Cross at (800) 733-2767.

