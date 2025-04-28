© 2025 KASU
KASU News

KASU News: Prosecutor clears officers in deadly high-speed chase shooting

By Brandon Tabor
Published April 28, 2025 at 12:00 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

Today's headlines from KASU News for Monday, April 28, 2025, include a state prosecutor justifying a police shooting after a high-speed chase, Arkansas reaching the deadliest flu season in eight years, measles exposure at two northwest Arkansas locations, and updates on the Tyree Nichols murder trial. Also, A-State’s heritage sites seek national recognition, a discussion on affordable housing in northwest Arkansas, and a remembrance of David Lyle Parker, the man behind the viral Dwight Honeycutt campaign ads.

00:00 Intro
00:30 Prosecutor: Police justified in fatal shooting after high-speed chase
01:11 Arkansas reports deadliest flu season in eight years
01:37 Measles exposure reported at Fort Smith locations
02:24 Three former Memphis officers face trial in Tyree Nichols death
03:46 A-State seeks national heritage area designation
05:39 Officials discuss affordable housing shortage in northwest Arkansas
07:09 Viral campaign ad creator Dwight Honeycutt dies at 81
09:01 Thunder advance to Western Conference semifinals

Brandon Tabor
A Northeast Arkansas native from Wynne, I’ve been involved with radio for about 15 years. I got my Bachelor of Arts degree from Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, where I also served as an award-winning News Director for 2 years at KSWH-LP.
