KASU News: Prosecutor clears officers in deadly high-speed chase shooting

Today's headlines from KASU News for Monday, April 28, 2025, include a state prosecutor justifying a police shooting after a high-speed chase, Arkansas reaching the deadliest flu season in eight years, measles exposure at two northwest Arkansas locations, and updates on the Tyree Nichols murder trial. Also, A-State’s heritage sites seek national recognition, a discussion on affordable housing in northwest Arkansas, and a remembrance of David Lyle Parker, the man behind the viral Dwight Honeycutt campaign ads.

00:00 Intro

00:30 Prosecutor: Police justified in fatal shooting after high-speed chase

01:11 Arkansas reports deadliest flu season in eight years

01:37 Measles exposure reported at Fort Smith locations

02:24 Three former Memphis officers face trial in Tyree Nichols death

03:46 A-State seeks national heritage area designation

05:39 Officials discuss affordable housing shortage in northwest Arkansas

07:09 Viral campaign ad creator Dwight Honeycutt dies at 81

09:01 Thunder advance to Western Conference semifinals