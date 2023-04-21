USDA's Margin Protection Plan Expanded to Cover Soybean and Corn in Arkansas and Other States

Soybean, corn, and some rice producers in Arkansas can now take advantage of Margin Protection insurance, thanks to the expansion of the USDA's Risk Management Agency's Margin Protection plan. According to content partners Talk Business and Politics, soybeans in 21 additional states and corn in the contiguous U.S. will also be covered.

The Margin Protection plan provides insurance coverage against a reduction in the margin between the price received for a crop and the input costs to produce it. With the expansion of the program, more farmers will have access to this risk management tool.

The enrollment deadline for soybean and corn growers for the 2024 crop year is September 30th. Rice growers have until February 28th to be eligible.