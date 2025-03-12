UALR economist receives NSF grant to study farmers' water use during droughts

Dr. Kent Kovacs, an associate professor of accounting, economics, and finance at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, has received a nearly $750,000 grant from the National Science Foundation’s Division of Research, Innovation, Synergies, and Education (RISE) to study how farmers’ risk preferences impact water use during droughts.

“This grant is an incredible opportunity to address a complex societal challenge — ensuring sustainable water use in agriculture,” Kovacs said. “No single discipline can solve this problem alone. We need interdisciplinary teams that combine economic modeling with hydrological data to understand how farmers respond to risk and changing water availability.”

The $745,594 three-year project will integrate economic, hydrological, and social science models to examine how farmers make irrigation decisions, particularly in groundwater-dependent agricultural systems like the Lower Mississippi River Basin. The research findings will help policymakers and water resource managers develop strategies for sustainable water use amid increasing climate challenges.

“Dr. Kovacs’ research addresses a critical challenge for Arkansas and beyond — how farmers manage water resources in the face of increasing drought conditions,” said Thomas Clifton, interim dean of the College of Business, Health, and Human Services. “This grant from the National Science Foundation showcases the impact of his work and the innovative research happening at UA Little Rock. His findings will provide valuable insights that can help shape more sustainable agricultural practices and water conservation strategies.”

Agriculture is one of the largest consumers of water, and droughts can severely impact crop production. Kovacs’ project aims to determine how the risk preferences of farmers affect their response to drought: either by taking more conservative water management approaches or if economic pressures lead to faster depletion of groundwater resources.

The study will use surveys of farmers to measure their risk preferences and incorporate this data into economic and hydrological models. These models will simulate how irrigation decisions change over time, particularly during prolonged droughts, and predict whether farmers will adapt to drier conditions or overuse aquifers, potentially necessitating future public policy interventions.

“If our models suggest a rapid decline of aquifer resources, it may indicate the need for policy changes — whether through water use regulations, incentives, or conservation programs,” said Kovacs. “Billions of dollars are invested in irrigated crop agriculture in Arkansas, making it the state’s second-highest revenue-generating agricultural activity after poultry. Understanding how irrigated farming impacts our goods and services from water resources is crucial for the livelihoods of Arkansans and the future of our state’s economy.”

