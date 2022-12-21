NPR Music 2022 Staff Picks: Bobby Carter
Top 10 Albums of 2022
▶ LISTEN ON SPOTIFY
• Redveil, learn 2 swim
• Beyoncé, RENAISSANCE
• Alex Isley & Jack Dine, Marigold
• Kendrick Lamar, Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers
• Amber Mark, Three Dimensions Deep
• DOMi & JD BECK, NOT TiGHT
• K. Roosevelt, Solstice
• JID, The Forever Story
• Steve Lacy, Gemini Rights
• Freddie Gibbs, $oul $old $eparately
Top 10 Songs of 2022
▶ LISTEN ON SPOTIFY
• Hailey Knox, "Sun Bun Boy"
• Louis Cole, "Park Your Car On My Face"
• Vince Staples, "When Sparks Fly"
• Nxworries feat. H.E.R., "Where I Go"
• Q, "Today"
• Lil Yachty feat. Playboi Carti, "Poland"
• Smino feat. J. Cole, "90 Proof"
• Nas, "First Time"
• Swish Jaguar, "Morning Sunrise"
• Ari Lennox, "POF"
