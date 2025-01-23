Carminho: Tiny Desk Concert

The world of Portuguese fado is full of emotion that is on display within seconds of this performance by vocalist Carminho.

She came to her extraordinary talents by way of hard work, intuition and genetics, since her mom, the singer Teresa Siqueira, is considered one of the giants of her generation.

As she explains, some of the songs from this performance come from the EP Carminho at Electrical Audio, a recording she did with renowned American music engineer Steve Albini, who passed away last year before they could celebrate the success of their collaboration.

The performance is a front-row seat to the joys and sorrows of the fado spirit, delivered by an artist that uses the genre as a base to explore other musical worlds, always coming back to a tradition that is centuries old.

SET LIST

"O Quarto (fado Pagem)"

"Marcha de Alcântara de 1969"

"Os Argonautas"

"Estrela"

"Deixei a minha casa"

MUSICIANS

Carminho: vocals

Sebastiao Jose Pereira: portuguese guitar

Flávio Cardoso: acoustic guitar

João Pimenta Gomes: mellotron

Pedro Geraldes: lap steel guitar, electric guitar

Tiago Maia: acoustic bass

