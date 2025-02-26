State partners with Walmart to introduce Arkansas LAUNCH for job seekers

The state of Arkansas, in collaboration with nonprofit Research Improving People’s Lives, has launched a free online platform for job seekers, state officials announced Tuesday (Feb. 25). The platform, Arkansas LAUNCH, is supported by Bentonville-based Walmart.

According to the release, the skills-based platform will connect job seekers with opportunities and help employers find skilled workers. The platform allows users to explore career paths based on their skills and connects them with training to improve their qualifications. The site also includes career exploration videos featuring Arkansas employers.

“Arkansas LAUNCH will connect employers and job seekers, helping grow our workforce and empower Arkansans to get off the sidelines and into the job market,” said Gov. Sarah Sanders. “This free platform will not only help connect people to existing jobs they qualify for but also show them pathways to upskill so they can keep moving up the ladder.”

Mike Rogers, the state’s chief workforce officer, said the platform “unlocks visibility of employment for job seekers. Its design is based off of skills matching to career. Anyone looking for the right sized occupation and training to increase capability can find it on LAUNCH. Employers are able to invite qualified candidates to apply. Arkansas knows that skills competency is the currency that employers value.”

The platform was created with Walmart’s help. It supported Research Improving People’s Lives, the development group behind the platform for the state.

“Arkansas is Walmart’s home,” said Julie Gehrki, president of Walmart Foundation and senior vice president at Walmart. “We employ over 57,000 people here, and we’re proud to play a role in helping all workers across the state access opportunities to be successful and realize their American dream. … We think LAUNCH is one of the most comprehensive approaches we’ve seen, and we are excited about the impact it will make for Arkansans.”

Since the platform was launched, 11,257 users have visited the site and clicked on 34,646 job posts. The platform has 5,777 jobs available from 634 employers.

“LAUNCH will help employers find the talent they need and employees find the opportunities they want,” said Randy Zook, president and CEO of the Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce and the Associated Industries of Arkansas. “This will enable more Arkansans to realize their economic potential while pursuing their own American dream.”

The platform also provides access to CiviForm, an open-source tool to apply for multiple government services such as training and workforce development. The CiviForm tool was developed with pro bono support from a team of Google researchers, designers, product managers, and software engineers.

The post State job connection board launches with support from Walmart appeared first on Talk Business & Politics.