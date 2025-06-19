Arkansas medical marijuana sales rise 6% with $121 million sold in early 2025

Arkansas medical marijuana sales in the first five months of 2025 totaled $121.024 million, up 6.3% compared with the same period in 2024. Overall pounds sold in the first five months was 32,474, above 30,000 in the same period of 2024.

Medical marijuana sales totaled $275.9 million in 2024, just below the record of $283 million in 2023.

“Tax revenue from medical marijuana is averaging $2.68 million a month in 2025, also an increase over last year,” Scott Hardin, spokesperson for the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration (DFA), said in a statement. “With daily medical marijuana sales averaging $806,000, we are on track to surpass the 2023 sales record of $283 million.”

Following are the top five dispensaries, among the state’s 37 licensed dispensaries, for pounds sold in May.

Suite 443 (Hot Springs): 692.98

Natural Relief (Sherwood): 626.54

Harvest (Conway): 422.78

CROP (Jonesboro): 401.24

Custom Cannabis (Alexander): 363.13

The Arkansas Department of Health reported 109,854 active patient cards, up 12.8% compared with 97,374 to begin 2024.

Following are the annual sales since 2019 when medical marijuana sales began in Arkansas.

2024: $275.9 million

2023: $283 million

2022: $276.3 million

2021: $264.9 million

2020: $181.8 million

2019: $31.32 million

The constitutional amendment legalizing medical marijuana for 17 qualifying conditions and creating a state medical marijuana commission was approved by Arkansas voters 53% to 47% in November 2016.

Taxes collected are 6.5% of regular state sales tax with each purchase by a patient and a 4% privilege tax on sales from cultivators to dispensaries. Most of the tax revenue is placed in the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences National Cancer Designation Trust Fund. The state also collects a cultivator privilege tax, which means tax revenue is not always tied to how much product is bought by consumers at dispensaries and the price for the product sold to dispensary customers.

