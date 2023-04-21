Deborah Van Fleet

Deborah Van FleetProducer, Missouri News Service
Deborah has 20 years of public radio announcing, hosting & producing in Omaha, Nebraska and has been an independent producer on the Public Radio Exchange. Deborah also taught in a variety of K-12 grades and settings in and around the Omaha area for over two decades.
Since Andrew Lester of Kansas City was accused of shooting teenager Ralph Yarl on Apr. 13, many headlines have included the words "Stand Your Ground." An attorney with the Gifford Law Center on Gun Violence explains that, if there was any legal defense for Lester, it would be the Castle Doctrine, not Missouri's Stand Your Ground law.