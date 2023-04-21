© 2023 KASU
Deborah Van Fleet - Missouri News Service.jpg

Deborah Van Fleet

Producer, Missouri News Service

Deborah has 20 years of public radio announcing, hosting & producing in Omaha, Nebraska and has been an independent producer on the Public Radio Exchange. Deborah also taught in a variety of K-12 grades and settings in and around the Omaha area for over two decades.