Martin Luther King Jr. Day events and closures

The Northeast Arkansas MLK Jr. Day Parade committee has several events scheduled to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s life and legacy starting on Sunday, Jan. 19.

The committee will begin celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day with the annual Youth Day celebration on Sunday at 4 p.m. The celebration will be held at Jonesboro High School Performing Arts Center, located at 301 Hurricane Dr.

“Please bring your young people to come and join us,” said Ashley Wilson, the co-chair of the Northeast Arkansas MLK-Junior Day Parade Committee, in an interview with KLEK 102.9 FM.

On Monday, Jan. 20, the NEA MLK Jr. Day Parade will begin at 10 a.m. in front of the A-State Military Science Building. After leaving the building, the parade will travel along Marion Berry Parkway to Johnson Avenue, proceed down University Loop, and conclude at the Fowler Center.

The theme of this year’s celebration is “Mission Impossible: Protecting Freedom, Justice, and Democracy in the Spirit of Nonviolence.”

The parade will feature performances from the Forest City High School Band, Osceola High School Band, Jonesboro High School Steppers, and Drumline.

“We’re just going to have a good time,” Wilson said.

The Grand Marshal of the parade this year is Tony Thomas, The City Of Jonesboro’s Chief Operating Officer.

“ He's an amazing individual. He is very supportive of our organization,” Wilson said. “We’re so excited to have him as our Grand Marshal this year.”

After the parade, the NEA MLK Jr. Day Program will begin at noon in the Fowler Center on A-State’s campus at 201 Olympic Drive. The Keynote speaker is Elder Jervonne Newsome.

Newsome is a native of Jonesboro. She is an attorney and currently a partner in a law firm in Dallas. She is also a licensed and ordained minister and has been preaching for over 20 years.

“ You all are in for a treat. She's very bright and smart. She'll be very true to the message of Dr. King and promote nonviolence using our voice and our knowledge as weapons,” Wilson said.

Mayor Harold Copenhaver and A-State leadership will also speak at the event.

On Tuesday, Jan. 21, the Jonesboro Parks and Recreation Department will hold a meeting to gather input on ideas to shape the MLK Freedom Trail. The meeting will take place at New St. John Baptist Church, located at 308 N. Main St. The meeting will start at 6 p.m.

