A-State to celebrate Black History Month with various events

A-State has announced its list of events taking place throughout the month of February to celebrate Black History Month. This year's theme for the month is “African Americans and Labor: Celebrating our Achievements.”

“My desire is to provide students with an opportunity to be empowered by the legacy of those who have come before them, connect with one another to build community, a chance to engage with the Northeast Arkansas community, alumni, and one another to build networks and enhance their sense of belonging to A-State,” said Dr. Carlitta Moore, vice chancellor for access and institutional engagement.

Trinity Haynes, the A-State multicultural affairs educational program coordinator and Black History Month committee chair, said this year's events are designed to educate, inspire, and foster unity.

"By attending, you'll not only gain knowledge but also build meaningful relationships and contribute to the ongoing dialogue about valuing all," said Haynes. "My hope is that attendees walk away with a deeper understanding of the contributions and resilience of Black individuals throughout history and in contemporary society."

The month kicks off at 6 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 3, in Centennial Hall inside the Reng Student Union for a Night of the Arts.

Performers across campus and the community will showcase their talents, including the A-State National Pan-Hellenic Council (NPHC), Jonesboro High Steppers, Brittany Duke, and Evolve: The Student Organization.

Also returning is the annual Soul Food Dinner and Program at the Baptist Collegiate Ministries Building at A-State. The event, which is in its 18th year, is hosted by the Strong-Turner Alumni Chapter of the A-State Alumni Association. It will be on Friday, Feb. 7 at 6 p.m.

On Saturday, Feb. 22, is the seventh annual Living Legends Award. The formal cocktail attire event honors A-State alumni and Northeast Arkansas community members who excel in their fields, enrich the community, and inspire future generations.

“The Living Legends Ceremony holds a particularly special place in my heart. It's an incredible opportunity to honor and celebrate those who have selflessly given back to A-State and the broader community,” said Moore. “This ceremony allows us to express our gratitude and appreciation by giving them their flowers while they are still with us, a gesture which is both meaningful and profound.”

Festivities for Black History Month will conclude on Tuesday, Feb. 25, with the Jonesboro Black Business District exhibit at the A-State Museum. The exhibit offers a glimpse into the legacy and contributions of Black-owned businesses in the local community.

Here's a list of public events for the month:



Monday, Feb. 3 at 6 p.m. - Night of the Arts at the Reng Student Union Centennial Hall.

Friday, Feb. 7, from 6 to 8 p.m. - 18th Annual Soul Food Dinner at the A-State Baptist Collegiate Ministries Building, 115 N. Caraway Road.

Monday, Feb. 10 at 6 p.m. - public line dancing class at the Reng Student Union Centennial Hall.

Tuesday, Feb. 11 at 6 p.m. - Black Business Expo at the Reng Student Union Centennial Hall.

Thursday, Feb. 20 at 6 p.m. - "Democracy at Work: Your Role, Your Rights, Your Responsibility" hosted by the Jonesboro Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. in the Reng Student Union Auditorium.

Saturday, Feb. 22 at 5 p.m. - 7th Annual Living Legends Awards at the Reng Student Union Centennial Hall.

Tuesday, Feb. 25 at 3 p.m. - the Jonesboro Black Business District exhibit at the A-State Museum.

This was an edited press release from Arkansas State University.