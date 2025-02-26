Groundbreaking for A-State College of Veterinary Medicine Planned for March 12

A groundbreaking ceremony has been announced for Arkansas' first public College of Veterinary Medicine (CVM) at Arkansas State University at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 12.

The ceremony will be held at the corner of Driver St. and University Loop, the site of the new building. It is open to the public.

“We are excited to bring together members of our community. Being a community-based model of education, collaboration on the A-State campus here in Jonesboro and across Arkansas is essential for our success," said Dr. Heidi Banse, dean of the CVM.

The ceremony will feature remarks from stakeholders, including A-State, Banse, Chancellor Todd Shields, Executive Vice Chancellor and Provost Calvin White Jr., architects for the project, and A-State students.

"

The College of Veterinary Medicine groundbreaking is another pivotal step in addressing the needs of Arkansas' agricultural and rural communities," said Shields. "By training veterinarians in our state, we provide new opportunities for our students and ensure that Arkansas has the skilled professionals necessary to care for our livestock, pets, and wildlife. This initiative is a testament to our commitment to serving the citizens of Arkansas and strengthening the future of veterinary medicine in our region.”

Veterinarians from affiliate clinics the CVM is partnering with to provide additional resources for future students are invited to attend.

"We will partner with veterinary practices across Arkansas and beyond to provide real-world clinical training experiences for our students during their final year of veterinary school," said Banse.

She said they are building valuable relationships with these established veterinarians to serve as another learning ground for their future students.

"We are so grateful to practitioners in Arkansas and the surrounding area for their partnership in training our students. We will also collaborate with a local shelter to provide hands-on experiences for our students in the first three years of the curriculum."

There is currently no option for students in Arkansas who want to attend veterinary school in the state.

"This is a huge milestone for us, and it is wonderful to see the building start to take shape after a year of design and construction planning," Banse added.

The building, which will be one story and 56,000 square feet, will cost $33.2 million and face University Loop on the southeast corner of campus.

"Our building will include state-of-the-art laboratory spaces, including an anatomy lab, a clinical skills lab, and a surgical skills training area," said Banse. The CVM building will be an excellent resource for future students to prepare them for their role as practicing veterinarians. "It will have a dedicated clinical skills practice space, available 24/7, allowing students to hone their examination and procedural skills. Our building will also include two flexible-use classrooms, study spaces, and faculty and administrative offices," continued Banse.

She added that the team will continue to grow between now and the opening of the CVM.

"We are expanding our team, recruiting and hiring key positions that will contribute to curriculum development and teaching in the first year of our veterinary curriculum," Banse concluded. The CVM, first announced in 2023, will open in the fall of 2026 for the first cohort of students.

Lyon College, a private university, is also developing a state veterinary school. The first cohort of the Lyon College School of Veterinary Medicine is expected to begin in the fall of 2026.