Los Texmaniacs: Tiny Desk Concert

From jazz and Tejano to norteño and ska, 'El Tiny' returns with a takeover from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 for Latin Music Month .

Los Texmaniacs ' music is a living history lesson. The conjunto sound is driven by the button accordion, a mid-19th century instrument that made its way to the U.S.-Mexico border by way of German, Czech and Polish immigrants. But this music is also just perfect for twirling on the dance floor to songs about true love, heartbreak, folk heroes and reflections on life.

In this band, everything goes back to Flaco Jimenez , the late Tex-Mex accordion master whose rootsy sound came to define conjunto. Los Texmaniacs band leader and bajo sexto player Max Baca had a long-standing musical partnership with Jimenez — they played the Tiny Desk together in 2012 . And accordionist Josh Baca, Max's nephew, studied at the feet of Jimenez.

As Los Texmaniacs kick into "Boom and a Bang" at El Tiny, we're reminded just how close conjunto is to both Cajun music from Louisiana and the blues-driven rock and roll of Texas. The polka that closes out this set, too, is just another example of how this musical hybrid of cultures became a cultural tradition on both sides of the border.

SET LIST

"Ay Mama"

"Boom and a Bang"

"Herido"

"Déjalo (Let It Go)"

"Como Te Quiero"

MUSICIANS

Max Baca: vocals, bajo sexto

Josh Baca: vocals, accordion

Noel Hernandez: bass, background vocals

Chris Rivera: drums, background vocals

Felix Contreras: güiro

TINY DESK TEAM

Producer: Felix Contreras

Director/Editor: Joshua Bryant

Audio Director/Mix: Josh Newell

Host/Series Producer: Bobby Carter

Videographers: Joshua Bryant, Kara Frame, Maia Stern

Audio Engineer: Hannah Gluvna

Production Assistant: Ashley Pointer

Photographer: Zayrha Rodriguez

Translator: Nuria Net

Series Editor: Lars Gotrich

Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed

Executive Director: Sonali Mehta

Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson, Robin Hilton

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