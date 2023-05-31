Empowering dialogue and inclusion: Northeast Arkansas Diversity Conference expands with virtual pre-conference

In anticipation of the upcoming Northeast Arkansas Diversity Conference, organizers have introduced a new virtual pre-conference to provide participants with the opportunity to engage in courageous conversations on diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging.

The conference, themed "Courageous Conversations for Social Action," aims to foster dialogue, provide answers to challenging questions, and equip attendees with the necessary tools to create more inclusive workplaces.

The fourth-annual Northeast Arkansas Diversity Conference, in collaboration with St. Bernards Healthcare, the Arkansas State University Division of Diversity, Inclusion, and Community Engagement, and the Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at NYIT College of Osteopathic Medicine at A-State, is scheduled for Friday, June 9. The event will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cooper Alumni Center on the A-State campus.

The virtual pre-conference will be conducted over Zoom on June 8th, the day prior to the in-person conference. Participants will have the opportunity to engage in courageous conversations, work through case studies, and delve deeper into everyday DEI issues.

This session, designed for individuals at the beginning and intermediate level, aims to prepare attendees for a more profound engagement during the conference. Dr. Evette Allen, Assistant Dean at NYIT College of Osteopathic Medicine at A-State and one of the organizers, highlighted the significance of the pre-conference in line with this year's theme.

Allen expressed the need for a venue where participants can engage in meaningful conversations, ask challenging questions, and connect with others who are actively working towards diversity and inclusion.

"We'll have facilitators guiding those conversations, and so we've thought to have a coordinated venue where they can have those conversations and ask those 'what ifs' and just kind of get those tools and connect with other people who are doing the work and other organizations," said Allen.

Kristie Tobias, a professional Certified Change Management and Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion consultant, national speaker, and author, will serve as the keynote speaker for this year's conference. With close to 20 years of consulting and leadership experience, Tobias brings a wealth of knowledge in human resources and organizational development to the event. Her expertise will further enrich the dialogue on advancing DEI within organizations.

To register for the Northeast Arkansas Diversity Conference, individuals must complete the registration process by Thursday, the final day to sign up. Additional details about the conference can be found on the A-State Community Calendar.

EDITOR'S NOTE: Portion of this article is rewritten from a press release. Arkansas State University is KASU's licensee and NYIT College of Osteopathic Medicine is a KASU financial supporter. KASU maintains editorial independence from its licensee and underwriters.