School board tackles delays in Valley View construction

JONESBORO, Ark. — The Valley View Public School Board addressed progress on a 2-year construction project aimed at building new classrooms, a wing in the intermediate school building and a new cafeteria.

Valley View Public Schools District initiated the construction project two years ago with expectations to complete the initial phases at the same time. The newly constructed STEM wing in the administration building finished in mid-July, just before the academic year began and the developments of the intermediate school wing, new cafeteria and 15 additional classrooms remain ongoing.

“It’s definitely not in an area that everybody knows about,” Valley View Superintendent . Roland Popejoy said. “It’s south of an existing building and is a much-needed addition for our growth, for our intermediate building that serves students in grades three through six.”

Justin Shrable, project manager, and Adam Seitor, executive vice-president of operations at Nabholz Construction, attended the school board meeting to update progress.

“We finally got things moving well over there (the intermediate wing),” Shrable said. “Right now, we are back filling, painting dry walls and we finished the last pouring of concrete for the courtyard.”

Shrable and Seitor addressed an issue regarding a connection between the new addition and the existing structure, which proved unfeasible due to different materials being used. They collaborated with architects, their construction company and engineers to devise a solution accommodating the existing structure.

Unexpected delays occurred due to issues with the geothermal heating, cooling and ventilation (HVAC) field and existing utilities, postponing construction by a year and a half. Completion estimates suggest that one part of the cafeteria/classroom will finish in April, while the other will be completed in August.

The board also sought approval for a lawn care and grounds maintenance contract, along with a project to replace the bus fuel station.

“Lawn care is an area that we have been discussing over the last year or so,” Popejoy said. “Potentially looking to outsource that as opposed to having grounds served by the staff of Valley View but by a contractor provider.”

The approved contract will ensure well-maintained grounds without ongoing overhead maintenance. However, the bus fuel station in the Valley View bus depot currently holds an older diesel tank which does not meet the code requirements, in regards to containment. The Jonesboro fire marshall spoke to the board about needing to replace it.

They identified solutions by various contract providers (in diesel and fuel) but tabled the proposal for a replacement project because they want to be “good stewards of the communities’ tax-paying money,” and are looking at all available options before making a final decision.

Upon returning from executive session, the board approved superintendent evaluations and the superintendent’s contract extension.

In other business, the board: