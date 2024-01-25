Delta Digital News Service
Valley View School Board progresses on 2-year construction: new STEM wing, classrooms, cafeteria underway. Delays faced, but solutions found for ongoing expansion and facilities upgrade.
Jonesboro City Council passes a data tracking resolution with Placer Labs Inc. for community development purposes, amidst concerns about citizen privacy and consent.