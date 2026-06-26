The 'fitfluencer' community is growing. What are the dangers?

On social media platforms including TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook, fitness content is all the rage. Sometimes the content posted by health influencers with seemingly unattainable bodies can be harmful, false and now even artificial intelligence.

Guatemalan Former Olympic Swimmer Valerie Gruest has been studying this at Northwestern University. She joins host Indira Lakshmanan.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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