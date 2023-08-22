© 2023 KASU
Health & Science
Local and Regional Headlines
Here is where you can find news about Jonesboro, Craighead County, and Arkansas at large, as well as news for Missouri and Tennessee.[ Read our Mission Statement ]

St. Bernards Medical Center Expands NICU with Help from Luke Kellums Fund

KASU | By Brandon Tabor
Published August 22, 2023 at 9:08 AM CDT
Brandon Tabor
/
KASU News
NICU Expansion at St. Bernards Medical Center in Jonesboro

St. Bernards Medical Center in Jonesboro has officially opened its expanded neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) with an increased capacity of 19 beds.

The expansion was made possible through a donation from the Luke Kellums NICU Fund, which has pledged a total of $100,000 for the expansion over the next three years. So far, $30,000 has been donated towards the expansion.

Dana Lands, St. Bernards' Director of Women and Childhood Services, emphasized the significance of the expansion, stating that it will reduce the stress on families seeking care in Northeast Arkansas.

"It's not just three families. It's not just three beds," Lands said. She said the additional space will create a "trickle-down" effect that will allow more families to be treated in Jonesboro without the added costs and stress of a transfer to Little Rock. "We're providing that to them and that's huge."

Brandon Tabor
/
KASU News
Dana Lands, Director of Women and Childhood Services at St. Bernards, speaking at a ribbon cutting for an expansion of the NICU in Jonesboro.

The Luke Kellums NICU Fund was named in memory of Luke Kellums, who tragically passed away weeks after a premature birth at Arkansas Children's Hospital in Little Rock. Luke's father, Dustin Kellums, shared the importance of the expansion.

Reflecting on he and his wife's experience of having to go out of town for their son to get treatment, Kellums highlighted the benefits of local families being able to stay closer to home.

"This local family now can probably go sleep in their bed; drive over the next day see their baby, instead of being stuck down in Little Rock in a hotel," Kellums said.

Brandon Tabor
/
KASU News
Dustin Kellums and his wife Callie talking about their donation that helped expand the NICU at St. Bernards in Jonesboro.

St. Bernards said their NICU is classified as a level 3A and has cared for more than 2,500 infants to date.

Tags
Health & Science KASU's Morning EditionSt. Bernards Healthcare
Brandon Tabor
A Northeast Arkansas native from Wynne, I’ve been involved with radio for about 15 years. I got my Bachelor of Arts degree from Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, where I also served as an award-winning News Director for 2 years at KSWH-LP.
