Eye in the Sky: How Drones Are Helping Arkansas Farmers Save Water
The University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture has found that using drones can help farmers reduce irrigation costs and conserve water resources. Mike Hamilton, an extension irrigation instructor and an irrigation water management specialist with the Arkansas Natural Resources Conservation Service, says the main goal of using drones is to quickly and accurately determine what areas of a field actually need irrigation. He notes that using drones and software to design new irrigation schemes can reduce financial costs for farmers.