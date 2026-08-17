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Literacy League: Local Partnerships Key to Improving Adult Literacy in Craighead County

KASU | By Lexie Burns
Published August 17, 2026 at 1:48 PM CDT
Pexels

The Literacy League of Craighead County — an organization provides literacy, mathematical, and career development services for adults 18 years and older —
will be holding a Partnership Open House on Tuesday august 25 at 5:30 pm at the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library. It will allow local businesses and organizations to find ways to partner with the league and develop deeper community ties. Ashley Kindland, the executive director of the Literacy League of Craighead County, says about 25% of all Craighead County adults are at or below a level one literacy level, but local partnerships are a key part of improving literacy.

Local and Regional News
Lexie Burns
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