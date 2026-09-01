Research Links Low Blood Sugar To Slower Reflexes Behind The Wheel

Hypoglycemia, or low blood sugar, occurs when blood glucose levels drop below 70 mg/dL. According to the CDC, it can lead to a range of symptoms from dizziness and anxiety to more severe consequences such as confusion of having trouble seeing clearly. Dr. Eric West, a professor of dietetics at Arkansas State University, has also found it reduces reaction times while driving. During his research he found that many participants were unaware of the impact hypoglycemia has on driving safety, and just how prevalent the symptom of reduced reaction time is.