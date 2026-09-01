Why American Consumers Are Turning Back To Cotton, Despite Rising Prices.

As prices for petroleum have risen since the beginning of the year, it has impacted costs for producers to grow and process their crops. For cotton, despite prices to sell the crop being higher than last year, between prices input, fuel, and fertilizer, costs have risen by an average of 40 to 70 dollars per acre. Dr. Jody Campiche, the Vice president of Economics and Policy Analysis at the National Cotton Council, explains what aspects of cotton production is vulnerable to rising energy and fuel costs. She also highlights that rising prices isn’t the only reason more American consumers are choosing cotton.

