A New Northeast Arkansas Food Pantry Aims To Fill A Friday Gap

The Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas has partnered with SHE inc. to open a new food assistance program called Pantry 145. This pantry will serve families across Craighead County twice a month on Friday’s from 8 am to 2:30 pm. Laura Dunivan is the Agency Relations Coordinator at the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas. She explains Fridays aren’t a day of the week most food assistance programs operate and highlights Pantry 145’s lack of income restrictions.