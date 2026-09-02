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A New Northeast Arkansas Food Pantry Aims To Fill A Friday Gap

KASU | By Lexie Burns
Published September 2, 2026 at 2:56 PM CDT
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The Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas has partnered with SHE inc. to open a new food assistance program called Pantry 145. This pantry will serve families across Craighead County twice a month on Friday’s from 8 am to 2:30 pm. Laura Dunivan is the Agency Relations Coordinator at the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas. She explains Fridays aren’t a day of the week most food assistance programs operate and highlights Pantry 145’s lack of income restrictions.
Local and Regional News
Lexie Burns
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