The Balancing Act: Inside The New Policy Aimed At Lowering Beef Prices

The U.S. cattle market is facing more uncertainty after President Donald Trump approved up to 300,000 metric tons of lean beef trimmings to enter the country at a lower tariff rate over 90 days. The market was already volatile due to small cattle herds, high input costs and drought. Branon Thiesse is a Craighead County extension agent and staff chair. He explained the beef imports aim to lower beef prices for consumers. However, Thiesse warns if prices for imported beef are too low it could drive also down selling prices for Arkansas cattle producers.