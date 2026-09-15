Expanding Maternal Care In Rural Arkansas Gets A $1.5 Million Boost

The New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine (NYITCO) at A-State received a $1.5 million grant from the rural health transformation program to increase access to healthcare. Dr. Brookshield Laurent, the associate dean of population and public health and a professor of clinical specialties at NYITCOM, says Arkansas has one of the highest rates of maternal mortality in the country, with over 92% of the deaths being preventable. The grant they received will help make maternal healthcare more accessible. NYITCOM is also partnering with two Northeast Arkansas Counties, Poinsette and Mississippi counties, to introduce residency programs, a birthing hospital, and telehealth with maternal fetal medicine physicians.