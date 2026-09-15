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Upper Respiratory Viruses are on the Rise Among Dogs in Arkansas

KASU | By Lexie Burns
Published September 15, 2026 at 3:10 PM CDT
Pexels

There is currently an uptick in upper respiratory viruses in dogs across the state. Symptoms include coughing, sneezing, nasal discharge and clogged noses, and loss of appetite. Dr Gary Strickland, a veterinarian with Jonesboro Family Pat Hospital, says the hot weather in addition to several other canine illnesses, is what is causing the rise in cases. Strickland says much like kids in school, upper respiratory viruses spread among dogs easily. In most cases he says the best thing dog parents can do is treat the symptoms. He also notes canine illnesses won’t spread to humans or other household pets.

Local and Regional News
Lexie Burns
See stories by Lexie Burns