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'No Action Is Too Small': Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas Joins National Effort for Hunger Action Month

KASU | By Lexie Burns
Published September 16, 2026 at 3:05 PM CDT

September is Hunger Action Month, and to commemorate, the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas is joining Feeding America for their nationwide campaign. 38% of people in Northeast Arkansas face food insecurity, according to the 2025 Hunger in Arkansas study. Chrissy Holbrook, the development officer for the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas, says the theme for this Hunger Action Month is “play your part.” She notes the theme highlights how communities can come together to help neighbors who may be facing food insecurity. She notes that no action is too small.
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Lexie Burns
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