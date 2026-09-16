Why Outreach for Agricultural Mental Health Matters Long After Suicide Prevention Month Ends
The suicide rate among farmers and agricultural workers is 3.5 times higher than the general population's, according to the National Rural Health Association. That higher rate is often attributed to unpredictable weather and environmental aspects, changing commodity prices and current financial uncertainty, and farming culture. Mandy Young, the agricultural mental health outreach training director with tailgate time, explains why awareness about the mental health of farmers is important both during Suicide Prevention Month and beyond.