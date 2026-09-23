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Beyond Age: The Converging Factors Driving Suicide Risk in Older Adults

KASU | By Lexie Burns
Published September 23, 2026 at 2:41 PM CDT
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Individuals over the age of 75 are at a higher risk of dying by suicide, that’s according to the CDC. Dr. Joseph Tringali, an adult outpatient psychiatrist at St. Bernards Medical Center in Jonesboro, he explains in addition to age, other strong predicters of dying by suicide include access to firearms, alcoholism, identifying as male, and social isolation. Dr. Tringali says one of the most important things family and community members can do is to just spend time with those who are struggling.
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Lexie Burns
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