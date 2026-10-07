Costumes, Community, And Care: A Arkansas Facility’s Push For Better Disability Support

The Jonesboro Human Development Center (JHDC) will be holding a Halloween Walk, Run Roll-a-thon fundraiser. The JHDC is a residential facility that is dedicated to providing comprehensive care and support to those with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Cynthia Wilson, an HR specialist with the JHDC, says the fundraiser will help to support that mission and provide the best care possible. Sign up will be on October 31st at 7:30 A.M., and the Walk, Run, Roll-a-thon will begin at 9.