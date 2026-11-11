A Local Diaper Bank Gets a Major Marketing Boost to Help Reach More Arkansas Families

The Diaper Storehouse is a local non-profit that offers assistance programs across the state aimed at supporting families in need by providing essential resources for their children. Recently they were also named the recipient of the American Advertising Federations of Northeast Arkansas' 2026 ADvocacy program. Brionna Palmer is the founder and CEO of the Diaper Storehouse. She says this partnership will help the Diaper Storehouse build a recognizable brand and expand awareness about the work they do.